Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Sectoral Asset Management Inc.

Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,040,983 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,389,659,000 after buying an additional 4,007,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,920,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,487,578,000 after acquiring an additional 948,638 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,931,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,841,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,416 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,398,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,735,778,000 after purchasing an additional 583,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,099,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,434,219,000 after purchasing an additional 517,261 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.76. 12,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,746. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,937 shares of company stock worth $9,738,239 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

