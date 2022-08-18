Eileen C. Miskell Sells 858 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total value of $75,383.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $93.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.82. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.82.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 25.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,637,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 19.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,453 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 763,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Compass Point upped their price target on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

