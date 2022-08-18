Einsteinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.51 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Einsteinium has a market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $5,473.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.06 or 0.00257407 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,780,989 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.