Elementeum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57.00 (ELET)

Elementeum (ELET) traded 124% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Elementeum coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Elementeum has a market cap of $17,135.55 and $57.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004275 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00720665 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Elementeum Profile
Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elementeum’s official website is www.etherlegends.com. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Elementeum
