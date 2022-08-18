Elgethun Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises about 2.0% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management owned about 0.09% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000.

AMLP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.39. 105,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,179,168. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

