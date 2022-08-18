Elgethun Capital Management Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.26. 8,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,544. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.