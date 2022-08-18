Elgethun Capital Management Has $4.57 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 23.4% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health by 3.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 257,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $81.78 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

