Elgethun Capital Management Has $592,000 Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 29,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Dream Finders Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 1,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,601. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.18. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFH. TheStreet cut Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.