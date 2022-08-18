Elgethun Capital Management Invests $326,000 in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Elgethun Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 500.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKL stock traded up $3.83 on Thursday, hitting $1,266.87. 574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,162.00 and a one year high of $1,519.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,271.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,329.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 718.19 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $19.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 67.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,202.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,123.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,579.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

