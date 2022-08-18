Elgethun Capital Management Sells 574 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $205,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 32.4% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 104.1% during the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE JEF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $34.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.08. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

