Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Major Shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data Acquires 122,000 Shares

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data purchased 122,000 shares of Embark Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,192,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,369.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Embark Technology Stock Down 13.4 %

Shares of EMBK stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.42. 847,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,270. Embark Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 20.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Embark Technology from $220.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embark Technology

Embark Technology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMBK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embark Technology by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Embark Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 53.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

