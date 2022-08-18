Eminer Price Hits $0.0015 (EM)

Eminer (EM) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $2.25 million and $70,374.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 15.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,441.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004288 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128924 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034630 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00070463 BTC.

Eminer Profile

EM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro.

Buying and Selling Eminer

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.