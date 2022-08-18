Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Hits $1.57 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $24,194.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00740250 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans.

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

