Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Christian Muirhead Sells 19,502 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Christian Muirhead also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00.
Endeavor Group Stock Performance
Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 23.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of 24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.36.
Endeavor Group Company Profile
Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.
Featured Stories
