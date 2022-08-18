Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Insider Christian Muirhead Sells 19,502 Shares

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) insider Christian Muirhead sold 19,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 24.04, for a total transaction of 468,828.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 103,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christian Muirhead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Christian Muirhead sold 19,109 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 24.00, for a total value of 458,616.00.

Shares of Endeavor Group stock opened at 23.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 21.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of 24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of 17.42 and a one year high of 35.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after buying an additional 45,489 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,532,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,289,000 after acquiring an additional 107,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 32.36.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

