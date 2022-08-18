Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives $602.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $602.70.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of EDVMF opened at $20.88 on Thursday. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

