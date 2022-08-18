Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ET. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 620,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 99,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $11.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.60%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 26,027 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Featured Stories

