Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Cowen

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Energy Vault in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $18.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NRGV opened at $5.32 on Monday. Energy Vault has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.22.

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGV. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Energy Vault in the second quarter valued at $185,727,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter valued at about $21,416,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $5,474,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at about $1,461,000.

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

