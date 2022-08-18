EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnerSys in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EnerSys’ current full-year earnings is $5.01 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $55.60 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnerSys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in EnerSys by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,292,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in EnerSys by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 55,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 474,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,474,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

