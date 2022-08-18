EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 11,823.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360,128 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in EOG Resources by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 499 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

EOG Resources stock opened at $113.69 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.47.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

