EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.48- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.21B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

EPAM Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

EPAM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $459.01. 4,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,192. EPAM Systems has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.44 and a 200-day moving average of $327.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $473.71.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,137 shares of company stock worth $22,939,928 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

