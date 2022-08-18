EPG Wealth Management LLC Buys 123 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after buying an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after buying an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM opened at $101.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.97.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

