EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $37,000 Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 747.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $12,659,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 360.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 744,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after buying an additional 582,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,382,000.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

