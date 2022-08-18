EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTX opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

