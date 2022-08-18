EPG Wealth Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:RTX opened at $94.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a 200 day moving average of $95.77. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02.
Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.
Raytheon Technologies Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
