EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 409 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $474.61 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $400.05 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $435.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $459.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

