EPG Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 900 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 24,993.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 852,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 849,018 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 34,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $250.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

