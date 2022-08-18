EPG Wealth Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC)

EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CRHC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Springhouse Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cohn Robbins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Gillson Capital LP raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 430,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Cohn Robbins by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 356,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 268,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohn Robbins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRHC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.93.

About Cohn Robbins

Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as CSR Acquisition Corp. Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Further Reading

