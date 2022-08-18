EpiK Protocol (EPK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $243,316.00

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. EpiK Protocol has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $243,316.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EpiK Protocol Profile

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

