Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $225.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.13.

NYSE:EFX opened at $214.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 14.54%. Equifax’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

