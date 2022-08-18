Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Cut to “Neutral” at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $225.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $210.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Equifax from $227.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $245.13.
Equifax Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:EFX opened at $214.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.56. Equifax has a 12-month low of $169.25 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Equifax by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,112,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,646 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Equifax by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,808,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,799,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,318,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Equifax by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $760,413,000 after purchasing an additional 949,408 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P increased its position in Equifax by 1,169.5% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 1,004,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,143,000 after purchasing an additional 925,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
