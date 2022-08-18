Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for The Children’s Place, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.89. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $10.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.27 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup cut Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.60.

Children’s Place Price Performance

PLCE opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.41. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $644.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.97.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business had revenue of $380.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Children’s Place Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.