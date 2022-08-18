Equities Analysts Set Expectations for BioLife Solutions, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for BioLife Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on BioLife Solutions to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of BLFS opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Marcus Schulz sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $92,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,446.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,602 shares of company stock valued at $330,022. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

