Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 18th (ADI, ALRM, AMCR, AMX, AXL, BBBY, BCOR, BRRDF, CDW, CLAR)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 18th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Wedbush currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $269.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $307.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

