Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 18th (ADI, ALRM, AMCR, AMX, AXL, BBBY, BCOR, BRRDF, CDW, CLAR)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, August 18th:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Wedbush currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $41.00.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $37.00.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $43.00 target price on the stock.

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. DA Davidson currently has $210.00 price target on the stock.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.50.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $82.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc. from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $269.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $307.00.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.