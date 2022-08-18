Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 18th (AI, BFSAF, BHVN, BLD, BNS, CRLBF, CVONF, DOCRF, EQGPF, IBP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 18th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment Co alerts:

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$89.00.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$8.00.

Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$134.00 to C$131.50.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $12.00.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18).

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.