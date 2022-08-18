Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for August 18th (AI, BFSAF, BHVN, BLD, BNS, CRLBF, CVONF, DOCRF, EQGPF, IBP)

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, August 18th:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. TD Securities currently has C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Befesa (OTC:BFSAF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37).

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$92.00 to C$89.00.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$9.50 to C$8.00.

Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating.

CloudMD Software & Services (OTCMKTS:DOCRF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its target price increased by Societe Generale from €16.00 ($16.33) to €23.00 ($23.47).

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$112.00.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$134.00 to C$131.50.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) had its price target trimmed by Barrington Research from $13.00 to $12.00.

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.61) to €4.10 ($4.18).

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €34.00 ($34.69) to €29.00 ($29.59).

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.