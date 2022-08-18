Ergo (ERG) Hits Market Cap of $107.84 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $3.37 or 0.00014507 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $107.84 million and approximately $897,651.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,221.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.41 or 0.07964042 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00170250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00022836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00257848 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.91 or 0.00688625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.85 or 0.00559177 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001020 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

