Eric J. Martin Buys 500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,288.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Fire Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UFCS opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Fire Group Company Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UFCS. StockNews.com downgraded United Fire Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

