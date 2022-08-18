Eric J. Martin Buys 500 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) CFO Eric J. Martin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $13,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,288.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
United Fire Group Trading Down 0.1 %
UFCS opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a market cap of $764.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.01.
Institutional Trading of United Fire Group
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Fire Group in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in United Fire Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Fire Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
United Fire Group Company Profile
United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Fire Group (UFCS)
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
- Miners Advance On Earnings Despite Broader Economic Challenges
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.