Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Shares Gap Down to $11.32

Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.32, but opened at $10.98. Ermenegildo Zegna shares last traded at $10.88, with a volume of 2,483 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ermenegildo Zegna to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Ermenegildo Zegna Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ermenegildo Zegna

The business also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,132,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth approximately $4,775,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth approximately $234,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the second quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. 24.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ermenegildo Zegna

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

