ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.12-$3.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.12-$1.18 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $88.85. 77,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,752. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

