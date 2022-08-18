Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Shares Down 3.2%

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 74,113 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 98,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$322.37 million and a PE ratio of -11.09.

About Eskay Mining

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the St. Andrew Goldfield project located at Eskay Creek; Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide project situated in the Golden Triangle; and Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

