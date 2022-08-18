ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $4.60

ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE:GWH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $4.76. ESS Tech shares last traded at $4.56, with a volume of 3,037 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of ESS Tech from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

ESS Tech Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54.

Institutional Trading of ESS Tech

About ESS Tech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ESS Tech in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 44.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

