ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Shares Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,610 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF comprises about 2.5% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILJ. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000.

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $8.36 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

