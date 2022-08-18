Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.59 Million

Ethereum Meta (ETHM) traded down 22% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ethereum Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded down 83% against the dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $8.59 million and approximately $25,757.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,409.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004299 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00129342 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034261 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00067616 BTC.

About Ethereum Meta

ETHM is a coin. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 992,099,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,514,424,439,041 coins. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

