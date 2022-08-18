EUNO (EUNO) Trading Down 28.1% Over Last Week

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $937,415.45 and approximately $381.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EUNO has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00252855 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,625,188,971 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars.

