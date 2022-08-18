Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $35.15. 9,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,533. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Everbridge

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVBG. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Everbridge by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 42.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.