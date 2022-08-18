Evercore ISI Cuts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $8.50

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI to $8.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $8.62 on Monday. eHealth has a 12-month low of $6.98 and a 12-month high of $47.21. The stock has a market cap of $234.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a negative return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 9.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,243,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in eHealth by 2.3% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,652,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in eHealth by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 921,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,433,000 after acquiring an additional 14,096 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 809,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after acquiring an additional 246,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 3.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 672,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

