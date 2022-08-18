Evercore ISI Cuts The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $30.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.68. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. CWM LLC purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 142.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

