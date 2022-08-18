Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Evergy Stock Performance

Evergy stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 599,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,237. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49. Evergy has a one year low of $59.34 and a one year high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $34,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $148,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evergy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Evergy by 140.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Evergy during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

