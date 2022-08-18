EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $607.00 million-$615.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.07 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of EVERTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 406,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.91. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The business had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in EVERTEC by 4.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.