Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.
Shares of AQUA stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38.
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.
