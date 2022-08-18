Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.86.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.32. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $49.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the second quarter worth $397,000. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 224.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 66,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 32.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 202,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

