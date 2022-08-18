Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,455,486 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $8,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $81.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.23.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Price Performance

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 4,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $208,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,754.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,561.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,701 shares of company stock valued at $251,872 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXAS opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.38. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $108.99.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

