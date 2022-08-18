Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.85. Expro Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 113 shares.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.
