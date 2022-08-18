Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Gap Up to $12.40

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $12.85. Expro Group shares last traded at $12.87, with a volume of 113 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Expro Group from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Expro Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expro Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Expro Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Expro Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.