Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Trading Down 13.4%

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Rating) shares were down 13.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.58 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 2,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXAI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Exscientia from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exscientia from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Exscientia Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.55 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

Institutional Trading of Exscientia

Exscientia ( NASDAQ:EXAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.61) by $13.32. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exscientia plc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at $112,273,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Exscientia during the fourth quarter worth about $31,402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exscientia in the fourth quarter worth about $1,186,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation bought a new stake in Exscientia in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,400,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Exscientia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,590,413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exscientia

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

Further Reading

